Parts Of Major Tourist Destination Are Sinking Into The Sea 40 Times Faster Than Expected

If you're planning on visiting a major tourist destination, then there's really no time like the present. Scientists are concerned that parts are sinking into the sea, and they're doing so 40 times faster than expected.

We're talking about Hawaii, and it's most popular island Oahu. Oahu is home to Honolulu as well as Pearl Harbor and Waikiki Beach. However, a new study published in Communications Earth & Environment found that rising waters will put parts of the island under water. Scientists found that parts of the island's South Shore is sinking at a rate of 25mm a year.

The popular tourist destination may soon be impacted by rising sea levels.

"In rapidly subsiding areas, sea level rise impacts will be felt much sooner than previously estimated, which means that we must prepare for flooding on a shorter timeline," Kyle Murray, a co-author of the research, wrote.

Tourist Destination Faces Sinking

The study found that rising water may affect Pearl Harbor in the next 30 years. Additionally, Mapunapuna could face flooding. Looking farther down the road, Waikiki Beach, downtown Honolulu, and more will begin to experience flooding by 2080. Fast forward to the year 2100 and water could be 8 feet higher at the tourist destination.

"Rising sea levels due to climate change are already increasing coastal flood risks in low-lying neighborhoods around Honolulu, and this new study shows that sinking land could significantly amplify those risks," Dr. Kristina Dahl, vice president for science at Climate Central, told the Daily Mail. "Add in subsidence rates that are on par with sea level rise rates, and the threat increases substantially."

Things start to look worse the father out you get, according to scientists. Higher sea levels and flooding will pose a significant risk to the tourist destination in the future. Flooding will threaten businesses on the island.

Of course, flooding plays a risk in the current times of 2025 as well. Residents regularly deal with some flooding during the raining season each year. Kuliouou, near Honolulu, saw flooding in January.

"The second it starts overflooding, then the entire house is gonna have to be cleaned out once the rain's over," resident Kiana Novey noted to the Island News.