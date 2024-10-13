Paranormal Expert Opens Up About Scary Ghost Activity And Strange Encounters At National Parks

Just in time for Halloween, I have a spooky story for you, dear readers. It turns out ghosts don't just haunt spooky old houses. They also haunt national parks as well. Two paranormal experts are weighing in about ghost activity and strange reports they encountered in Arizona and Utah's Monument Valley.

Navajo Ranger Stanley Milford Jr and partner Jon Dover are very much a real-life version of Mulder and Scully. They investigate reports of paranormal activity at parks.

"Oh my goodness, we're going to be like The X-Files," said Dover. Likewise, Milford also added, "I never ex­pected to go looking for ghosts, Bigfoot, UFOs, extra-terrestrials, or Navajo witches." But that's exactly what happened.

"[But] the cases led me to one conclusion: There's much more to this world than we can imagine," he explained. Milford has been investigating the paranormal for 11 years now. He's investigated all kinds of reports on Navajo reservations. The claims have been widely different. There's big foot sightings in New Mexico's Chuska Mountains. There's also UFO sightings in Arizona. And then there's ghosts as well.

"For those who experienced paranormal encounters, the event could be traumatizing," he writes. "I learned to shut my mouth and open my ears." Milford even revealed that his own offices in Window Rock, Arizona appear to be haunted.

Ghost Activity

"The employees heard disembodied voices, felt un­seen hands touch them," he writes. The ghost has reached out to him personally.

"I felt an invisible finger touch my lip. It moved across my mustache, from one side to the other," he recalls. "[Then] I heard two male voices, about three feet away. "[But] There was no one there."

The ghost activity appears a bit violent if you ask me. A laptop battery has crashed against the wall. A chair was thrown across the room. In one encounter, coins fell to the ground and all landed heads up.

"The only conclusion was that a spirit was saying, "Heads up, I'm here," he adds. Meanwhile, Milford's cousin Tony also found a dollar bill with DIE written on it. He also claims to see a butcher knife fly across the room.

"The spirit was trying to send a message," writes Milford. "If it wanted to hurt us, it could."

At that ghost activity has also made a believer out of Milford. "Paranormal inves­tigation is less about what's out there than what's right here in front of us," he writes.