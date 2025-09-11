Paraglider Almost Dies After Getting Tangled With Stray Balloon: See Terrifying Video

A paraglider had a very close call after getting tangled in a stray balloon and almost dying. Talk about the odds! When you're soaring above the ground, the last thing you want to happen is a complication.

However, that's exactly what happened to 27-year-old Michael. Just check out his viral TikTok video below. The paraglider was flying high when a large 6 balloon drifted directly in front of him. It almost got caught in his equipment and caused him to plummet from the sky.

Paraglider Almost Dies

"Shortly after takeoff, I spotted something drifting across the sky," Michael told the Daily Dot. "At first I thought it was another pilot, then maybe a big bird, but as I got closer it turned out to be a rogue n°6 birthday balloon."

The paraglider said he thought the balloon was a big bird at first. He didn't realize it was a balloon at first. The paraglider tried to catch the balloon with his feet, but the string became tangled in the suspension lines. It's the first time he's come this close to dying.