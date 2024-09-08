Oregon Airport Begins Offering Emotional Support Lamas To Travelers — See Video

Flying can be stressful. Just getting through TSA and security is enough to elicit a migraine or a panic attack. So why not unwind with some emotional support llamas if you're flying out of Portland International Airport in Oregon?

Someone better call Carl Wheezer from Jimmy Neutron! Old reference I know, but what's not old is our affection for these loveable, cuddly looking animals. Just try not to get spit on. Starting last holiday season, the airport brought a group of llamas and alpacas to help lift travelers' spirits. They introduced them into the existing rotation of emotional support dogs. The llamas typically live at a farm on the outskirts of the city. The airport bring the animals in twice a month.

Media relations manager Allison Ferre calls it "a uniquely PDX experience."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"It's just pure joy," she told. "Travelers' faces say it best."

Llamas At The Airport

If you're concerned about the health of the animals, then you should know that the airport limits the amount of time it has llamas. They are "only here for periods of time that are healthy for them," according to Ferre.

"We usually promote it on our social channels in advance of when they're coming," Ferre explained "We get disappointment when people miss them."

A non-profit called Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas cares for the animals. Its website says its founders "have found a mission in sharing the llama llove with those who appreciate the enjoyment of Animal-Assisted Therapy." Whenever the airport has the animals, it's typically a viral moment.

"They have these moments where they just pop because of a traveler's social video," Ferre explained. "It's all good-natured."

I mean just check out the video above. Isn't this caption pure joy? "LLAMAS ON THE LOOSE AT THE AIRPORT ? Who needs expensive therapy when you can have an emotional support llama in every color?! Prince & Beni from @rojothellama are the absolute sweetest things who cannot get enough carrots! Always love meeting them at special events."

It's definitely a unique way to wait for a flight.