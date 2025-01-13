Olympic Kite Surfer Becomes Hero When He Rescues Drowning Woman In The Ocean

An Olympic kite surfer became a real-life hero after he encountered a drowning woman while sailing around the ocean. Fortunately for the woman in peril, the Olympian was nearby.

Olympic kite surfer Bruno Lobo came to the rescue of a drowning woman in dramatic footage shared online. At the time, Lobo was trying out a new camera while kite surfing when he saw the woman. He captured the entire thing on video and shared it on Instagram. The kite surfer praised God for allowing him to be there to save the woman.

Kite Surfer Saves Woman

He wrote, "The day that God used me as an instrument to save this young woman, all honor and glory to Him ?? ??."

The incident happened on January 10 off the coast of São Luís in Brazil. The kite surfer said that he heard the woman screaming. That's when he used his kite to sail and get close to her. He managed to help the woman back to shore where two lifeguards helped her. Lobo wrote, "I went in at 17:40 to do the last test on the camera, it was a cloudy day, wind conditions were not the best, but I decided to test the support that had arrived, it was the first day using this material, I put the camera to record and headed to the coast."

He continued, "After sailing a few meters I heard a cry for help and looked at the girl who was drowning, I quickly approached her with the kite, I tried to calm her down and asked to climb on my back, she was quite tired and powerless, I used the equipment to bring her safely to the sand where the lifeguards performed the first aid at the seaside and thanks to God everything went well ????"

The kite surfer also warned others about the ocean. "Stay alert about the danger of the sea, rivers and anywhere you don't know because the current in some places is usually very strong," he wrote. "Thank you for all the messages, I only did what needed to be done and what was within my reach!"