Olympian In A Coma After Suffering Brain Injury In Terrifying Crash

Olympian Tereza Nová is currently in a medically induced coma. The 26-year-old athlete, a native to Czech Republic, suffered a serious head injury while skiing. Nová experienced significant injuries after falling while training in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Friday, Jan. 24,

According to a press release by the Czech ski federation, doctors performed brain surgery on the Olympian after her nasty spill. They had to reduce swelling on her brain. She's now in a medically induced coma.

The Olympian had been downhill training on the Kandahar slope when the accident occurred. She was preparing for the World Cup races.

"She was transported to a hospital near Garmisch-Partenkirchen with a head injury, where she is currently undergoing detailed examinations and is under the supervision of top doctors. Her start in the weekend races is ruled out," Tomá? Haisl, a spokesman for the Czech Ski Association, informed on Friday. "We are all thinking of Terka, we wish her a lot of strength and a speedy recovery," he added.

Meanwhile, he confirmed the skier had undergone surgery.

Olympian In Medically Induced Coma

"Terka underwent surgery in the hospital in Murnau to reduce brain swelling. She is currently in an induced coma, where she will remain for as long as the doctors deem it appropriate," said Haisl.

Her current condition remains unknown. However, it sounds like the Olympian is in serious condition. Nová was an accomplished skier, making her Olympic debut in 2022. She also competed in her first World Cup in 2019. Nová was one of several athletes to represent Team Czech Republic in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. She competed in four events during the competition — Mixed Team Parallel, Women's Alpine Combined, Women's Downhill and Women's Super G.

Following the accident, several of her fans sent her well wishes and prayers. They commented on one of her latest social media posts prior to her accident.

"Wish you a speedy recovery," one wrote."Heal up fast, fighter," another commented.

Another commented, "All my prayers are for Tereza ? Pray and hope."

Yet another commented, "Lots of prayers and love."