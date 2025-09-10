It will never cease to amaze me how some people choose to interact with wild animals. You have those who think wild animals are domesticated, so they try to pet them. You also have those who value their Instagram feed over their lives and approach wild animals for their infamous selfie. Now, you have people who are putting toxic paint on the poor creatures. Officials have now launched an investigation after two wild squirrels were found covered in neon paint.

Officials Investigate After Wild Squirrels Found Covered In Neon Paint

Officials have not shared much about the poor wild squirrels covered in neon paint. Nevertheless, they are seeking the person or persons responsible. East Hartford, CT, Animal Control shared a post on Facebook featuring the affected squirrels. Their post reads as follows:

"We've gotten a report about two squirrels that appear to have been painted in the area of Naubuc Ave. and High St. They appear to be okay but we are looking to identify who is responsible for this. If you have any information please call our office at 860-291-7572 and leave a message."

The post came after several residents in the area spotted the odd colored squirrels. Luckily, the critters seemed to be otherwise unfazed. Animal control reported seeing them eating and scampering about their day. So far, they appear unharmed. Regardless, the spraying of harsh and toxic chemicals on wild animals is cruel and wrong.

The Internet Reacts

The internet has had mixed reactions to these neon-painted squirrels. Upon seeing the two squirrels covered in neon paint, one red and one blue, many people expressed dismay at the situation. They shared:

"That is just so cruel hope babies can be caught & checked ."

"So sad."

"How cruel. Ugh."

"This is awful how dare they I pray they get caught."

However, others took the opportunity to make light of the situation. They saw the cruelty as humorous and made light of the situation. Here are some of those joking comments.

"Can I get a purple one please?! Thank you."

"Pokemon Red and Blue."

"They are using squirrels for gender reveal parties now?"

"R u sure that's not just Sonic and his pal, Knuckles?"