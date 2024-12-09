Officials Give Warning After Two People Die Shoveling Snow In New York

Officials are ringing the alarm bells after two people died in upstate New York while shoveling snow after a winter weather storm. The severe cold and frigid temperatures are often people's main focuses when it comes to snow and the winter. But they also carry a potential hidden danger as these two tragedies highlight.

Two people died after experiencing deadly heart attacks "while shoveling or snow blowing" in Erie County in New York. The Erie County Department of Health confirmed the tragic passing of the two individuals. An official with the organization also warned others in northern states about shoveling snow. While you may want your driveways clear, it's also important to practice proper safety.

A doctor said that the activity can be really taxing on the heart. This is especially true if you're older than 50.

Snow Shoveling Deaths

"Shoveling snow during cold weather can be extremely dangerous for some individuals, especially those with high blood pressure or have any type of cardiac history, even if controlled on medication," Erie County Department of Health, Dr. Gale Burstein, said in a news release.

"When the snow is heavy because it is so wet, the combination of cold temperatures and the extra exertion to shovel snow can cause too much stress on the heart," she added. "In addition, walking on ice is extremely dangerous."

Storms are a regular but potentially dangerous part of winter. They bring strong winds as well as the possibility of large quantities of snow to northern regions. These hazardous weather conditions can impact travel, making it unsafe. Cold temperatures can also lead to fatalities as well. But you should also practice caution when shoveling snow.

Officials recommend warming up beforehand. You should use a smaller shovel and also only shovel in intervals. Keep this in mind if you're planning to clear your driveway. Avoid any preventable accidents.

"Safely increase your heart rate, and increase flexibility in the joints and muscles that you'll be using," their statement read. "Shoveling frequently, will help avoid having heavier loads to remove...only shovel for a maximum of 15-20 minutes at a time."