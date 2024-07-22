Office Plant Potted 15 Years Overtakes Entire Office, Nicknamed After ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Character

Many offices have plants, but this office plant is a monster unto itself. In the 15 years since it's been planted, this plant has completely overtaken an entire office.
Meet Audrey II. No, I'm not talking about the creature from The Little Shop of Horrors. But the office plant's name does come from that carnivorous plant. Just know this botanical insanity isn't out for any blood. It also won't help you file your taxes but that's a different story.
Stretching more than 300 feet, this plant started out 15 years ago. Bosses Allie Brennan, 52, and husband, Des, 58, initially bought the ivy for their bathroom. However, they realized that the plant grew rapidly and decided to take it to work at Protective Solutions Ltd in Stonehouse, Glos. Fast forward 15 years, and the plant has covered the walls and ceiling. It continues to grow and overtake the room.
Managing Director Des said, "The ivy goes wherever it wants too. It even dips down onto our desks before it returns back to the ceiling." It hangs from computer monitors, across desks, and across the ceiling. It grows about six inches per month. Due to the popularity of the plant, it landed its own sponsor through the garden center Gardening naturally. The plant center provides everything the plant needs without charging a dime.
Office Plant Continues To Grow
Des said: "The ivy is quite a celebrity and well-known by our regular customers who come into the office. At Christmas we hung 3,500 lights from it plus decorations."
Overall, it's definitely a conversation piece. It's inspired the company to focus on the environment.
Des added: "We only buy from companies who are FSC Certified or working towards. Where possible we are always keen to offer recycled or biodegradable products to all our customers."
The plant shows that they are serious about their impact on the environment.
He explained: "When we have customers visit our premises to talk about their packaging and the impact to the environment, and the damage their current packaging is causing — our ivy shows them we care. The Ivy is a great talking point which normally brings us on to our electric company cars and our 100% zero to landfill."