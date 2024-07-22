Office Plant Potted 15 Years Overtakes Entire Office, Nicknamed After ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Character

Many offices have plants, but this office plant is a monster unto itself. In the 15 years since it's been planted, this plant has completely overtaken an entire office.

Meet Audrey II. No, I'm not talking about the creature from The Little Shop of Horrors. But the office plant's name does come from that carnivorous plant. Just know this botanical insanity isn't out for any blood. It also won't help you file your taxes but that's a different story.

Stretching more than 300 feet, this plant started out 15 years ago. Bosses Allie Brennan, 52, and husband, Des, 58, initially bought the ivy for their bathroom. However, they realized that the plant grew rapidly and decided to take it to work at Protective Solutions Ltd in Stonehouse, Glos. Fast forward 15 years, and the plant has covered the walls and ceiling. It continues to grow and overtake the room.

Please enable Javascript to view this content