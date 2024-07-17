North Carolina Police Warn Of Aggressive Alligators — Here's Why

You better watch out if you live in North Carolina as you don't want to come across a very angry alligator. Police in the state are warning locals that alligators may be more aggressive at this time of year. It's all due to mating season.

Police are telling North Carolina residents to steer clear of female alligators. At this time of year, female alligators are building alligator nests. I bet you didn't know the reptiles were kind of like birds in that way. Police with the Sunset Beach Police Department took to Facebook to sound the alarm.

"Nearly all alligators become sexually mature by the time they reach approximately 7 feet in length, although females can reach maturity at 6 feet. A female may require 10-15 years and a male 8-12 years to reach these lengths. Courtship begins in early April, and mating occurs in May or June," the post said. Additionally, they also issued several warning signs about active nests. If you come across one of these nests, then you should keep your distance. Alligators will lay these eggs in late June with the reptiles hatching a few months later.

"Females build a mound nest of soil, vegetation, or debris, and deposit an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July. Incubation requires approximately 63-68 days, and hatching occurs from mid-August through early September," the post added. If you come across one of these nests, then the reptiles may act aggressive. Female alligators may perceive you as a threat to their young, which is bad for obvious reasons.

Alligator Sightings

"Female alligators that are sitting on their nests can be aggressive, and feel threatened when approached," the post read. "DO NOT approach a suspected alligator nest! The Sunset Beach Police Department has posted signs at active nests throughout the town, and should be avoided. If you suspect a nest is being tampered with, or a person may be in danger, due to their proximity to it, please contact 911."

The police also recently shared a sighting that a young girl found. They wrote, "Yesterday, Ms. Hilda called the Sunset Beach Police Department to report a juvenile alligator on Dogwood Drive. Hilda and her Granddaughter Lily, who is visiting for the week, were concerned about the alligator and its location. The alligator was subsequently captured and the required work-up was performed prior to being released in a nearby lake. Officer Arp and Detective Miloszar are both trained and licensed with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission for instances such as this. This was very exciting for Lilly, because she had never seen an alligator up close. We hope you get to share this adventure with all your friends Lilly."