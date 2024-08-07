Nine People Including 6 Kids Die After Vehicle Plunges Into Florida Canal

On Monday, a packed SUV ran off the road in south Florida, killing nine family members.

According to the NY Post, the vehicle crashed into a guardrail before toppling upside down into a Florida canal. Only one passenger survived the tragic accident, after being hospitalized in critical condition. Of the deceased, several were children.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes, a 20 year veteran, said the scene was one of the "most difficult" he had been on.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred around 7:30 PM. The vehicle was packed full, with four adults and six children. Upon arrival at the scene, 4 passengers were pronounced dead on site. Sadly, despite heroic efforts from Florida first responders, 5 additional passengers died at the hospital.

All of the passengers were from out of state. The vehicle was traveling through Belle Glade when it came to a sharp left curve, which was not navigated properly. The vehicle then launched into a guardrail, before landing upside-down in the canal.

Driving the SUV was Pamela Wiggins, who was set to turn 57 years-old on Tuesday. It is unclear why Wiggins was unable to navigate the turn at the time of the accident.

Of the deceased, ages ranged from the youngest, a 1 year-old named Naleia Tucker, to 56 year-old Wiggins, being the oldest. Notably, the lone survivor of the accident was 26 year-old Jorden Rickey Hall.

The SUV in which the 10 passengers were traveling was built for only 7 passengers at capacity. Moreover, it was reported that nobody in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The SUV was headed the airport at the time of the crash. It was the last day of the family's trip to Florida, which was made in effort to celebrate a relative's birthday. The deceased had made the journey from Chesapeake, Virginia and Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The story is certainly a sad reminder of the dangers we all face each time we get into a vehicle. Albeit a redundant reminder, wearing seatbelts, and adhering to capacity guidelines are important measures to make driving as safe as it can be. In 2022, over 42,000 Americans died in car crashes. Of course, many of us drive or ride in vehicles each day, but we should never take for granted the dangers that accompany time spent on the highway.