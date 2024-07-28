Newly Weds Are Shocked After Funnel Cloud Photobombs Wedding Photos: "There Is A Tornado Behind Us"

Talk about a whirlwind of emotions. In one moment, a newlywed couple was celebrating their moment of bliss. But in another, they faced the possibility of a tornado.

In most cases, photobombing is fun. A friend or relative will make a goofy photo in the background, and you'll pull the photo in 10 years and laugh. However, one Nebraska newlywed had an ominous photobomber like that weird cousin no one ever talks to. A funnel cloud popped up in the background of their wedding photos. Suddenly, they faced the possibility of a tornado and starring in the third Twister film.

Photographer Alyssa Wallace captured the image. Both Austin and Hailey Bode were kissing outside after getting married on July 19. However, I must confess that it was actually intentional on the trio's part. They realized that a tornado was in the distance and decided to make a one of a kind wedding photo.

"Somebody happened to say that there is a tornado behind us. And I thought 'Oh, my goodness,'" Wallace told KOLN.

And instead of our first initial reaction being 'Should we go take cover?' it was, 'Let's run out in the street and go take a photo of the bride and groom on a wedding day because we're from Nebraska, of course,'" she said.

Tornado On The Horizon

Technically speaking it wasn't a tornado. According to meteorologist Bill Rentschler, the funnel cloud never touched down. So it never became a tornado. However, that's very fortunate for the happy couple. "These are super awesome wedding pictures — definitely better than what I had taken from my wedding," he quipped.

Meanwhile, the photographer described the experience as unforgettable. "There are beautiful moments to be captured with a bride and groom. And that is a beautiful collection of photos that we take throughout the day. Memorable moments or putting on the dress, or detail photos, the first kiss and everything," Wallace told KOLN.

"But an experience photo is 'Here's the full story of what was happening behind the scenes,' and capturing the emotion. That was a part of the day. And it was a beautiful day," she added.

Wallace said that was the perfect moment of love.

"To see, here is this tornado going around, but all that matters is their love for one another," She said. "I just think it really shows that unity between the two of them."