New York Man Loses Four Fingers Protecting Dog From Machete-Wielding Attacker

A New York man is in the hospital after protecting his dog from a machete-wielding attacker. He lost four fingers in the process after being attacked by the man, according to New York Daily News.
"He just swings the machete and that's when I throw my hand up to grab it and it sliced off my fingers," Young told ABC 7. The man then struck him twice before Young took off running. Shortly afterward, he realized he was missing several fingers.
Lost Fingers Protecting Dog
"I couldn't believe it," he added. "It wasn't even painful because it was just, maybe because, my adrenaline and everything."
But Young doesn't regret his decision. He rather lose fingers than lose his beloved pooch.
"Every time I close my eyes, I replay it over and over again, and I have a hard time sleeping," he told the Daily News. "If he would have sliced my dog's head off like that, that would have broke my heart. That would have broke me for the rest of my life."
"They basically put my pointer finger as my middle finger and my middle finger as my ring finger," Young told the Daily News. "So I'm just missing my index finger. They couldn't find the ring finger."
Meanwhile, his mother, Kimtreese Young, says the loss of the fingers will affect her son. He needs more surgery to improve blood flow.
"This man is still on the loose. We don't know if this man wants to circle back around and be like you keep talking about me, I can finish it," Tashemia continued. "And he's walking around here with a machete inside his pants. How are you not able to find this person?"