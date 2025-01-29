New York Man Loses Four Fingers Protecting Dog From Machete-Wielding Attacker

A New York man is in the hospital after protecting his dog from a machete-wielding attacker. He lost four fingers in the process after being attacked by the man, according to New York Daily News.

34-year-old Rakeem Young refused to let a man attack and behead his 4-year-old dog Chanel. The two were walking on January 24 when they encountered the attacker. The man also had an unleashed dog, and Chanel approached to greet the animal. That's when the man yelled at Young and threatened to kill his dog.

"'Yo, get your dog. I'm [going to] chop her head off,' " Young told the Daily News. "And then the dude just swung the knife at me for no apparent reason. I remember lifting my hand saying, 'No! No!'"

Young blocked the attack with his hand from the dog.

"He just swings the machete and that's when I throw my hand up to grab it and it sliced off my fingers," Young told ABC 7. The man then struck him twice before Young took off running. Shortly afterward, he realized he was missing several fingers.

Lost Fingers Protecting Dog

"I couldn't believe it," he added. "It wasn't even painful because it was just, maybe because, my adrenaline and everything."

But Young doesn't regret his decision. He rather lose fingers than lose his beloved pooch.

"Every time I close my eyes, I replay it over and over again, and I have a hard time sleeping," he told the Daily News. "If he would have sliced my dog's head off like that, that would have broke my heart. That would have broke me for the rest of my life."

The attacker fled the scene. Police are on the search for the man. Meanwhile, doctors managed to reattach three of Young's fingers after a 13-hour surgery. Unfortunately, they couldn't find his ring finger.

"They basically put my pointer finger as my middle finger and my middle finger as my ring finger," Young told the Daily News. "So I'm just missing my index finger. They couldn't find the ring finger."

Meanwhile, his mother, Kimtreese Young, says the loss of the fingers will affect her son. He needs more surgery to improve blood flow.

"He's a lefty. He does everything with that hand," Rakeem's aunt, Tashemia Young, told CBS. "He's angry. He's hurt. He feels unsafe."