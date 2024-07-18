New Footage Shows Best Look Of World's Most Isolated Tribe Amid Logging Concerns

In an era where it seems like everyone is connected, it makes it all the rare to see someone completely cut off from the rest of the world. This is one of the world's most isolated tribes. In fact, we know little about it due to the tribe being openly hostile to outsiders. They'll fire arrows when outsiders get too close to them.
However, new footage has given us our best look at the tribe. They emerged from the rainforest in Peru near several logging sites. They're called the Mashco Piro tribe. Experts believe they're the largest group of Indigenous people with no outside contact to the world. Recently, a drone spotted them near the Las Piedras River, just a few miles from logging sites, according to the Indigenous rights advocacy group Survival International.