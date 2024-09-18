New Evidence Surfaces In Disappearance Of Hiker Missing For Nearly Two Decades

A family has been searching for closure for nearly two decades. But new evidence may lead to answers in the disappearance of a hiker. Authorities announced on Monday that they found personal items belonging to the hiker. She vanished 19 years ago.

Authorities found some of her personal effects on a Colorado mountain. In a news release shared on Facebook by the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, authorities revealed that they came across personal items belonging to 35-year-old Michelle Vanek. They found items on the Mount of the Holy Cross. The hiker disappeared on Sept. 24, 2005.

New Evidence In Missing Hiker

Authorities found a small backpack, hiking poles, and clothing. They wrote, "Among the items found were clothing articles, a small backpack, and hiking poles—all of which were thought to have been with Michelle the day she vanished. These personal belongings, though weathered by time, offer a glimpse into her final moments on the mountain. Each item serves as a reminder of the strength of the human spirit, the unwavering dedication of these volunteers, and the enduring hope of a family waiting for answers."

Authorities are also testing the items to confirm they belong to the hiker. "These personal items are tangible connections to a life that touched so many," the sheriff's office continued. "This discovery offers a moment of hope for Michelle's family, friends, and the volunteers who have worked tirelessly, even as they await further confirmation."

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) cold case file, Vanek went hiking near the Half Moon Campground. She disappeared on the morning of Sept. 24, 2005. A companion told her, "If she wanted to head back down, to follow the trail and he would catch up with her." They searched for her for eight days but never found any trace of her until now.

As the days turned to weeks and then to months and years, his family never gave up on her. "Through it all, we've never stopped searching for Michelle," they continued. "Her memory has been a beacon of hope and determination, inspiring every person involved in the effort to bring her home."

"We are filled with hope as a recent discovery in the area may finally bring her family, friends, and the entire community the closure they have long sought," the sheriff's office said.