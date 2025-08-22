National Park Ranger Arrested After Allegedly Faking A Stabbing And Causing Schools To Go Into Lockdown

A Colorado National Park Ranger is in big legal trouble after allegedly faking being attacked and stabbed. Authorities arrested the park ranger after determining he created a hoax.

Authorities went on an extensive search to find the attacker and even locked down several schools in the area. However, according to New York Post, they found there was no attacker. Now, they've charged Callum Heskett with attempting to influence a public servant and tampering with evidence.

It's quite the bizarre story. The park ranger also faces charges of false reporting to authorities, reckless endangerment, obstructing government operations, and second-degree official misconduct as well. Authorities found that Heskett was lying after noticing inconsistencies in his story.

"As the investigation progressed, inconsistencies in Heskett's statements emerged," according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. "That, along with other conflicting and questionable evidence, further raised concerns about the validity of his allegations."

Heskett worked as a park ranger at Staunton State Park. He reported that someone had attacked and stabbed him on Tuesday, giving a description of his attacker. Authorities then began an extensive search for the attacker, notifying residents and local schools.

Park Ranger Allegedly Faked A Hoax

They started using drones to search for the would-be attacker. Schools went into lockdown and people were urged to stay indoors. It became a whole mess. Strangely, this story does get weirder. It would appear that Heskett was indeed stabbed or suffered an injury. It just turned out to be a self-inflicted injury.

"Today, we arrested what we thought to be the victim in our stabbing from Staunton State Park," Jacki Kelley, public information officer for the sheriff's office, told Denver7 in a Thursday interview. "He was arrested as a suspect after he created an elaborate hoax to involve himself in what turned out to be a self-inflicted wound." Authorities airlifted him to the hospital and later arrested him when his story fell through. At the time, they detained two people of interest but determined they weren't the attacker.

"After investigators conducted their first interview with Heskett, it became even more clear that his story was flawed and erroneous," the sheriff's office said.

The park ranger will go to jail upon release from the hospital.

"CPW appreciates the county sheriff's professionalism and partnership in investigating this incident and will share additional information as this matter develops," CPW Assistant Director of Law Enforcement Ty Petersburg said.