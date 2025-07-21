National Park Officials Shut Down Rumors That Animals Are Fleeing Yellowstone

Recent videos and satirical content on social media of wildlife at Yellowstone have fueled some pretty bizarre rumors. After a few videos of animals at the park gained traction, people began to believe that animals are fleeing Yellowstone. Now, national park officials have taken to the internet to shut down these rumors and prove that animals are most definitely not fleeing Yellowstone.

Why People Believe Animals Are Fleeing Yellowstone

People Magazine reported that the reason behind this bizarre belief stems from a "string of Instagram and TikTok clips." Many of these trending clips make claims that animals are fleeing Yellowstone. However, park officials argue that they believe many of these clips are either AI-generated or satirical in nature. However, like many jokes do, this one seems to be going over people's heads.

Scott Whitehead, a self-proclaimed animal expert, has been sharing videos on the matter on his Instagram page. However, when watching his videos, there is clearly a satirical element to his commentary. Additionally, it is clear that the majority of the videos he comments on are AI-generated - hence the satire. For example, he commented on a video where a leopard was found on a dolphin's back, which was clearly not real.

However, many people seem to be missing that element of his videos and are taking his word for gospel. In one video, he commented on how all of the "grizzle bears" are leaving and how all of the "creature critters know something's up." Even his language is humorous, but people believed it in droves. Some of the comments left under the video include the following.

"They know. They. ALWAYS. Know. Something is about to happen."

"This is a sign to know. Animals' instinct is beyond human understanding!"

However, some people acknowledge that they think Whitehead is making puns. One user commented:

"Has anyone noticed that those aren't actual grizzly bears?? LOL This post is SATIRE just like everything else this guy posts. He finds videos and fake AI stuff and concocts a ridiculous story about it and then posts it. People are so freaking GULLIBLE."

National Park Experts Shut Down The Rumors

Rather than letting people debate over Whitehead's content and its satirical nature, the national park experts decided it was time to shut down the rumors. They argued that animals are most definitely not fleeing Yellowstone. A National Park Service spokesperson spoke to People Magazine about the rumors.

"Wildlife is not leaving Yellowstone National Park in large numbers," they claimed. "This rumor is false."

Additionally, wildlife photographer Tom Murphy spoke out on the matter. When speaking with ABC News, he explained that animals are "free to come and go" from the park as they please. He even shared that there is a "migratory path for elk, bison, and deer." However, he does admit that "most movement takes place in the winter" and that "there's no reason for them to be leaving right now."

So, everyone can take a sigh of relief. Most of the videos on the internet are either AI-generated or are taken of animals within the park, not fleeing Yellowstone. Enjoy the satire with peace of mind.