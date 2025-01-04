Mysterious Fog In Parts Of The U.S. Has Locals Concerned After Florida Resident Claims it Made Them Sick

It seems like many Americans feel a bit distrustful these days. Just take a look at all those mysterious drone reports at the end of 2024 that we still never got full answers on. So, when a "mysterious" fog began blanketing parts of the U.S., it sparked concerns from some locals. This is especially true after one Florida resident claimed the mist made them feel sick.

Speaking with Daily Mail, a Florida resident said they became sick after they were outside 10 minutes.

"Within about an hour, I kept sneezing over and over for about three hours, and my eyes were really puffy," the unnamed Floridian claimed. "I got very warm and I felt like I had a fever, and my stomach was cramping."

The organization also highlighted the 1950s-era project "Operation Sea-Spray." It saw the U.S. Navy secretly conduct a biological warfare experiment on U.S. residents. That operation released serratia marcescens and bacillus globigii bacteria in San Francisco. It wanted to gauge how vulnerable the city was to a potential bio attack. That experiment ended with 1 dead and 10 injured.

Mysterios Fog

I want to stress that there's no evidence of anything going on here. There's been some anecdotal evidence online, but you can turn about anywhere on the internet and find something to support your hypothesis. Take this for instance.

"Described as a thick, lingering blanket, the fog has left people sick—many experiencing sudden cold or flu-like symptoms after only brief exposure," one person explained on X." "Dubbed 'Fogvid-24,' some victims have also reported an unexplained loss of energy."

Meanwhile, others described a chemical smell to the fog in their area. "It tastes and smells like after setting off a lot of fireworks. That sulfur smell," one TikTok user wrote. Another person said that she saw chemical trails before fog. Again, I want to stress that this is all just speculation.

There's been no concrete hard info that the fog you're seeing in your area is anything other than fog. So I would hold off on taking any of this information you might find on social media as fact.