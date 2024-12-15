Drones Are A Popular Discussion Topic Recently - But Should They Be Legally Used By Hunters?

They're dominating news cycles, so it's a good time to look at how drones are being incorporated in hunting.

In 2021, an article at Miss Pursuit, took a hard look at the way drone technology was impacting waterfowl hunting. An emphasis was placed upon the use of drones for scouting. Moreover, the article continued on to mention that drones would not be a flash in the pan in the outdoor industry. Rather, drones, being that were only becoming more affordable, were set to be a tool which would be utilized by hunters for the rest of time.

It is an interesting to look at now, as three years have passed since it was written. Drones are certainly still involved in hunting. Likewise, there does not seem to be much of a national push to ban the technology. But, there are some parameters to their use, which are worth mentioning.

Like all things in the outdoor space, the variation of laws and regulations from state to state can make things confusing regarding drones. But some quick examples can help paint a picture for how different each state treats drone technology, in regards to duck hunting.

In Wisconsin, drones can be used to scout, but it is illegal to flush ducks. On the contrary, in Kansas, drones cannot be used for hunting or scouting ducks. In Texas, special permits are required to use a drone to "photograph, hunt or count any wildlife."

Interestingly, a massive demand has developed for using drone technology to recover deer. Using thermal drones and a skilled pilot, many deer are being recovered, when they otherwise may not have been. At least that is what is argued by companies such as "The Deer Drone Recovery Store."

The Technology Is Advancing - So, How Should Drones Be Used By Hunters?

The argument that drones should be outlawed from hunting entirely is a strong one. It may not be the winner, but it certainly holds its own. Hunters have found success without such technology from the beginning of time. Thus, it is not necessary, and if anything, may put the animals being pursued at too great a disadvantage.

On the other hand, technological advancements have changed life as an outdoorsman forever. Spinner wing duck decoys were once upon a time the hot new item.

It is an interesting discussion to have - should drone technology be outlawed from hunting and scouting?