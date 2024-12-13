Hunter Uses Drone To Transport Downed Deer

Stories of drones have been dominating news cycles in recent days, and a video in which a drone carried a dead deer off the ground and into the sky has garnered plenty of attention.

The video was shared to Instagram originally, where it has been "liked" over 18,000 times. As weeks have since passed, online publications such as Whiskey Riff have caught wind of the video. Naturally, those publications have boosted the video, and increased its circulation on the internet. Notably, the viral clip receives both positive and negative feedback from commenters on every platform it is found.

On Instagram itself, several users made the point that if a killed deer must be flown to the truck, it never should have been harvested. Such sentiment is built upon the sacred relationship shared between a hunter, and the hunted. Anther comment said the hunter and pilot were "removed from having respect for nature and wildlife." Others called those involved in the scene "cocky."

While many comments certainly opposed the actions portrayed in the video, some commenters supported the video. Many comments called the video "cool" and "interesting." Others asked which drone was the one being highlighted. And one commenter went as far as to say the practice would be a "game changer."

Regardless of where you stand on the situation morally, the drone's ability to carry a deer off the ground, all the way to a predetermined destination is an impressive feat. With that said, questions regarding the ethics of the practice are entirely valid. Some things are meant to be difficult. The deer deserves to be treated with respect for the entirety of a harvest. And while some may assume the harvest ends at the kill, it certainly does not. The recovery, and processing of the deer matters, period.

Viral Video Shows Drone Carry Dead Deer Toward Hunter's UTV

Despite such divisive opinions on the video, the content has still gained plenty of traction. And maybe that is even a result of the micro-controversy that has so many social media users caught up.

Aside from where we all may land on the issue of drones carrying downed critters to the truck, the video itself is certainly eye-catching.