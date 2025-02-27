Multiple Elk Have Died After Eating Poisonous Plants In Montana Subdivision

Multiple elk have died in the past month after eating highly poisonous plants in Montana. It would appear that these plants aren't naturally growing but a highly toxic shrub in a subdivision.

According to a press release issued by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), five elk calves died in January. They ate a Japanese yew, which is a non-native plant. It's not the first time that something like this has happened. In Idaho, more than 20 elk and 50 pronghorn antelope have died from eating the poisonous plant.

The press release read, "Japanese yew is also suspected to have killed several yearling elk that same year between Hamilton and Darby, and again east of Hamilton after the heavy snowfall of February 2019. Two moose died in Idaho in 2022 and 2023 after ingesting the plant. White-tailed deer appear to be unaffected, though mule deer are susceptible. Humans, pets and domestic livestock can also be poisoned by ingesting the plant. "

It's a sad misfortune for the animal, which moved into residential areas searching for food.

Elk Die After Eating Yard Plant