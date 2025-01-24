Multiple Coyotes Spotted in Central Park

Several coyotes have been spotted roam in g through New York City's Central Park in recent weeks.

According to the NY Post, one daylight sighting of coyotes in the park was actually captured on video. The video was shared to X.com, by an account with the handle @Above96th, on January 16th. In the days since, that post has been viewed over 124,000 times. The video itself is actually pretty awesome. A single coyote can be seen hopping over a fence, and takes a bit of a stroll on a paved pathway. The coyote appears healthy in the video. The animal has a full winter coat of fur, and a plenty fluffy tail.

The video certainly captures a rare encounter between a coyote and humans. Coyotes are fairly nocturnal. Moreover, seeing a wild coyote in a busy public park, as is Central Park, is all the more unique. Granted, a pair of coyotes were also reportedly seen last week crossing over the iced over Turtle Pond. If you are wondering what made those coyotes cross an iced over body of water, the answer is actually pretty simple. A dog, which was enjoying a walk with its owner and a friend, started barking at the critters, which pushed them to the ice.

Rare Daylight Coyote Sighting In Central Park Captured On Video

Coyote sightings in Manhattan are said to be on the rise since 2019. It is an interesting concept, considering wild critters spending their lives in the concrete jungle of New York City. It makes plenty of sense that coyotes would frequent Central Park, as the area offers more than 840 acres of public green space. For those unfamiliar with just how big 840 acres really is, Central Park can also be defined as the following: Roughly 2.5 miles long, and about 0.5 miles wide.

Central Park is the most visited urban park in the United States, hosting over 40 million visitors each year. If the coyote sightings keep up, maybe even more tourists will make the trip. Yellowstone National Park is obviously known for wildlife, but who would have considered Central Park a potential coyote sighting hotspot?