Motorcyclist Mauled to Death After Taking Selfies With Bear

A motorcyclist has sadly died after a brown bear mauled him to death. Chillingly, he took a selfie with the animal just before it attacked him.

The incident happened in Romania. 48-year-old Omar Farang Zin died after getting attacked by a bear near the Vidraru Dam. He had been riding his motorcycle on the Transfagarasan Highway when he stopped. He noticed the creatue on the side of the road and decided to try to feed it.

"He got off his motorcycle and offered the bear food," Armand Chiriloiu, the director of the Arges Forestry Directorate, told Romanian outlet Observator News. "The Italian tourist's phone was also found, which contained some pictures prior to the attack. With the bear approaching, it was approaching. With pictures, close-ups,"

It's not the first time that the motorcyclist decided to take pictures with bears. He previously took photos with a group of bears just a day prior to the attack. Sadly, the animal attacked and dragged him down a ravine. He fell more than 262 feet. "Unfortunately, he was already dead when we arrived," Ion Sanduloiu, head of the Arges County Mountain Rescue Service, told the BBC. "The injuries were extremely severe. Even though he was wearing a helmet and full protective gear, it wasn't enough."

Brown Bear Mauls Motorcyclist

According to officials, he ignored the signs not to feed the animals. Hunters later shot and killed the bear. "My advice is simple: do not stop, do not feed them, and keep your distance," Sanduloiu added, per the outlet.

The animal proved to be aggressive.

"The bear followed us the whole time," Dragos Onea of the Arges County Mountain Rescue Service told the outlet. "She was very agitated. She attacked us a few times too. We also had [hunters] from Silvic. They were pointing their rifles at her the whole time."

Romania has between 10,400 to 12,800 brown bears. It has the largest population in Europe. Sadly, humans end up coming into fatal encounters with the animal. In this case, it was truly the motorcyclist's fault. He got too close to the animal.