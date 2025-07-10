Motorcyclist Mauled to Death After Taking Selfies With Bear

A motorcyclist has sadly died after a brown bear mauled him to death. Chillingly, he took a selfie with the animal just before it attacked him.
The incident happened in Romania. 48-year-old Omar Farang Zin died after getting attacked by a bear near the Vidraru Dam. He had been riding his motorcycle on the Transfagarasan Highway when he stopped. He noticed the creatue on the side of the road and decided to try to feed it.
"He got off his motorcycle and offered the bear food," Armand Chiriloiu, the director of the Arges Forestry Directorate, told Romanian outlet Observator News. "The Italian tourist's phone was also found, which contained some pictures prior to the attack. With the bear approaching, it was approaching. With pictures, close-ups,"
Brown Bear Mauls Motorcyclist
"The bear followed us the whole time," Dragos Onea of the Arges County Mountain Rescue Service told the outlet. "She was very agitated. She attacked us a few times too. We also had [hunters] from Silvic. They were pointing their rifles at her the whole time."