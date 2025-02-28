More Than 300 People Get Sick After Attending Wedding At Beautiful Resort

Everyone wants their wedding day to go off without a hitch. But for one couple, their big day ended in more than 300 people getting sick at a resort.

Wedding photographers Joel Boily and Cheryl Mains describe the mayhem that would befall them and other wedding guests at the Mexican resort Sandos Playacar in Playa del Carmen. Speaking with Daily Mail, they described how the wedding descended into one of chaos and ruin.

"We were excited to do a big trip with our family - they could [make] amazing memories with their grandparents, their auntie," he said. "My parents could have a full day with our kids on the beach and just an experience that they'll probably never get again."

The wedding photographers fell ill as did the bride and groom, wedding party, and many of the guests. They developed diarrhea and vomiting bad enough that some of them were hospitalized. Hospitals found that some guest tested positive for E. coli, salmonella, norovirus, and an undisclosed parasite, according to the photographers.

Beautiful Resort Devolves Into Chaos

"We've been able to spread the story quite a bit to warn future couples trying to plan a destination wedding at this place, or just families trying to go on vacation with their kids," Joel said. "This is a clear case of really bad management."

However, the beach resort denied any involvement in the sicknesses, saying that the area has seen a string of illnesses lately. "Given the rapid spread of such viruses, unfortunately, many of our guests were affected. Last week we received reports of illness affecting several resorts in the region, including ours. Given the rapid spread of such viruses, unfortunately, many of our guests were affected," the statement reads.

The resort said that it took immediate action to reinforce its sanitary protocols and also worked with local doctors.

It also added, "Additionally, we ensured close and personalized follow-ups with each affected family, providing them with the necessary support to ensure their well-being and recovery."

But it's unlikely that any of the wedding guests will be returning to the beach resort anytime soon. It sounds like the worst of times.