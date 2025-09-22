Monkey Business! Primate Escapes From North Carolina Zoo, Climbs Up Utility Pole

Talk about monkey business! A primate is still on the loose in North Carolina after dodging animal control officials. The monkey previously escaped from a local zoo.

It's still making itself known in the area, sparking a warning from Iredell County Animal Services (ICAS). Authorities warned residents that a capuchin moneky was still on the loose in the area. But they're doing their best to try to capture the primate.

"The monkey is owned by Zootastic Park in Troutman, and we are actively working with them to ensure the animal is safely recaptured," the agency wrote in a Facebook post. They also wanted to remind people to please not go near the primate. You should keep your distance and call 704-878-5335 if you do see it in the wild. "Do NOT attempt to capture, chase or interact with the monkey."

The story drew public sympathy with one person writing, "Poor thing it's probably so scared, hoping it's found safe!"

Monkey On The Loose

Hilariously, another suggested the primate might go into politics. They wrote, "Maybe the monkey can run for iredell county commissioner. The current ones let Statesville city council make decisions for people can't even vote for them."

Meanwhile, one local actually came across the loose animal. They captured the animal climbing up a utility pole and coming dangerously close to the wires and all that electricity.

The video drew plenty of sympathy from locals. They expressed concern that the monkey might deep fry itself. Fortunately, the primate didn't knock out power for the surrounding area while hanging about.

"It was within about a foot of being electrocuted," one person replied.

The situation is wild enough that it also drew plenty of jokes online. One keenly observed, "I feel like this is the episode of Friends when Ross' monkey Marcel got loose."

"Someone get a bunch of bananas," another wrote.

We'll see if the monkey returns back to the zoo or starts a new life in the wild. If you do come across the animal then keep your distance and report it.