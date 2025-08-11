Mom Gave Birth Early After Going into Cardiac Arrest While Chasing Her Dog

A mom to be went into cardiac arrest while chasing after her dog. The event almost proved fatal, but fortunately, emergency responders managed to save both of them

Ohio mom Tracy Anton tried to get her dog after it got out of the yard. However, while chasing after the dog, she went into cardiac arrest. She was 27 weeks pregnant at the time.

A neighbor named Julie saw Tracy collapse and began performing CPR alongside a nurse who was driving by and stopped. The two kept the mom alive until first responders arrived. They rushed her to the hospital where they delivered her son Noah early via C-section. Speaking with local outlet News 5 Cleveland, the mom couldn't remember anything about what happened.

"Everybody who walked my path that day was there for a reason and all contributed to me and my baby's life," she told News 5. "Definitely, God had his hand in all of this, and you know, it's not just a miracle. It's a double miracle, because both me and my baby were both saved."

Mom Gave Birth Early

Meanwhile, Julie described the moment the mom collapsed.

"It was very scary, because I've been trained in CPR the whole time that I've been a teacher, and I have to get re-certified all the time, and you learn about what to do, but when it's actually happening, it's very scary, and you're still unsure of if you're doing the right thing or not, no matter how many times you've been trained," she told News 5.

"We didn't know if we were making a difference. We didn't know if she was going to survive at all. It was really, really scary," she added. "But I could just [tell] that she needed help because her color had changed and she was not responding at all. She was clearly unconscious."

Green Fire Chief Jeff Funai is thankful that this story didn't have a worse outcome. He said, "This successful outcome was the result of a true team effort, starting with her neighbor administering CPR while our crew was en route."

"Once on the scene, our team implemented advanced resuscitation protocols on the way to the hospital, ultimately restoring her ability to breathe on her own. At Summa Hospital, the staff took over, providing care for the mother and evaluating and delivering the baby. Every individual involved in this call played a vital role in saving both mother and baby," he added.