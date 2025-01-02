Let's face the facts, fishing can be hard work. It is a sport that requires a lot of patience and dedication. After all of that work, the worst thing you want to do is ruin your freshly caught fish. Yes, you can do that! So if you want to ensure that you enjoy that fish you caught, be sure to avoid these mistakes.

Mistakes To Avoid Ruining Freshly Caught Fish

Sometimes, mistakes are unavoidable. However, other times they can be avoided. Here are four mistakes that you should avoid if you don't want to ruin your freshly caught fish.

1. Not Bleeding The Fish

After the catch, the work has just begun. Meat Eater shares that "Draining the blood from a fish promptly can significantly improve the color and quality of the meat." Additionally, bacteria in the blood can cause the fish to spoil sooner. Furthermore, you want to bleed the fish immediately, "while it's still lively." If you want the process to go even smoother, placing the fish in water can help it to bleed out faster.

2. Rushing Rigor Mortis

Look I get it. The thrill of the catch is exciting. So much so that it makes you want to rush to process the animal, however doing so will cause you to ruin your freshly caught fish. You need to let the fish go through the process of rigor mortis without disturbance. Meat Eater shared tips from Jack Whelan, a fish-smoking legend. In his book, Smoking Salmon & Trout he explained, ""When the fish is killed, the muscles are at first relaxed while they use up stored energy. When the energy is gone, the muscles contract and stiffen (rigor mortis). After a time in rigor, the muscles again relax and stay that way."

Additionally, he mentioned if you try to straighten out a fish that is curled up in rigor you could cause serious damage to it. It could literally tear your fish apart.

3. Not Handling Your Catch Carefully

Apparently, fish are just like fresh apples...if you don't handle them with care they will bruise. A bruised fish will appear mushy and discolored. You want to ensure that you pack your fish with care to avoid ruining your freshly caught fish. When packing, don't stack your fish directly on top of one another. Instead, pack them with ice in between them. This layer of cushion should help alleviate bruising. Additionally, try not to toss your fish around or onto hard surfaces.

4. Letting Your Catch Get Wet

I know it is ironic right? The fish that you literally caught in the water you now want to keep dry. However, multiple fishing experts agree that dry is best when it comes to storing your fish. The main reason being that humid and moist environments are a breeding ground for bacteria. That bacteria causes illness and that fishy smell that we all know and hate. Experts recommend that you treat your fish the same way you would game meat.