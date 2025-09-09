Mississippi Hunters Find Massive Alligator So Large It Looks Prehistoric

This alligator is so big that it practically looks like a dinosaur. Mississippi hunters managed to haul in the big one while hunting gators in the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

Check out the image over at the Clarion Ledger if you don't believe us. The alligator was 13 feet and a half inches and weighed around 700 pounds. It's not one you would want to tango with in the water. Mississippi native Joe Wyrick and his son, Ryan, and others managed to bring the alligator out of the water.

"Everything went perfect," Wyrick told the outlet. "Everybody worked so well together. Everybody knew what to do, when to do it, and nobody had to say anything. We put the shot on him in 15 minutes."

The kill comes amid alligator hunting season in the state, which closed on September 8. But before it ended, these hunters grabbed a very big reptile in the process. Wyrick said they had ignored some small gators earlier in the evening, looking for bigger game. Massive Alligator "Everything I'd heard, they were saying an 11-footer was a big size to get out of there," he said. "I had no idea I'd pull a 13-foot monster out of there." That's when they spotted the massive gator.

"We actually stopped in that spot to get a smaller gator and just happened to see him hanging out under some [tree] limbs near the bank," Wyrick said. "Hunter knew it was a big gator. We just didn't know how big."

Fellow hunter Camron Massey weighed in on killing the massive alligator.

"We hooked into him, and he started dragging the boat around," recalled Massey. "It was crazy."

Despite the size, they managed to harpoon the gator within just 15 minutes. It was pretty easy work for the hunters. However, they had to call another crew to help haul the reptile. Gator hunter Hunter Parrett explained what happened next.

"It was the easiest gator I've ever caught. Everything just kind of fell into place. If it wouldn't have been for them, I don't know how we'd got that gator in the boat," Parrett said. "It took five of us to get him in."