Missing Woman Found Dead Three Weeks After Going Missing On Cross-Country Road Trip

A 29-year-old woman who was reported missing in early April was found dead in Oregon nearly a month later, Harney County authorities said on May 3.

Kaylee Birt disappeared during a planned cross-country solo trip to Iowa. She was last seen on April 4 at The Fields Station in Fields, Ore. Two days later, her gold 2008 Chevy Malibu was discovered abandoned in a remote part of Harney County. Sadly, volunteer search teams located her body a few weeks later.

Missing Woman Found Dead

Authorities wrote, "We have confirmed that the remains discovered by volunteer searchers earlier today have been positively identified as belonging to Kaylee Birt, who had been missing since April 4, 2025. The family has been notified.

"We would like to express our deep appreciation to the dedicated volunteers who worked tirelessly to find Kaylee," the HCSO also wrote.

Meanwhile, a social media page dubbed "Find Kaylee Birt" allowed family and friends to share tributes to the missing woman and her life and legacy.

"I met Kaylee in Peru. She could always light up a room. You knew as long as Kaylee was there you would never feel alone. She was truly one of a kind and her laugh was too," one friend wrote on Facebook.

"Grew up with Kaylee from kindergarten until freshman year. We were the best of buds as kids and had such a fun group of girls growing up in Essex. Will always remember our sleepovers," another friend wrote. "Kaylee was a sweet soul that won't be forgotten. Thinking of you all ?."

"Kaylee's sparkle was infectious. I feel so grateful to have witnessed it," one friend wrote. "Her laughter, spunk, silliness, her beautiful curly hair & her amazing dance moves. She was genuine & fun! Every memory of her is a treasure for her family & friends. I'm sending all my love to each one of you."