Missing Texas Woman Found Living In Lost "African" Tribe: "Leave Me Alone"

A missing Texas woman is anything but. She was recently discovered living in a lost "African" tribe in Scotland. The woman has been living the woods of Jedburgh.

The Kingdom of Kubala, a formed tribe, seeks to regain ancestral land in Scotland. Former opera singer King Atehene started the group with his wife Queen Nandi and handmaiden Asnat. Well, it turns out that Asnat is actually missing Texas woman Kaura Taylor. Her family previously reported her missing.

However, that's not the case.

"To the UK authorities, obviously I am not missing," she said via New York Post. "Leave me alone. I'm an adult, not a helpless child."

The "African" group has brushed up against Scottish laws and been served eviction notices in the past. They're living in tents in the woods, hoping to embrace nature.

Missing Texas Woman Not Missing

"We live a very simple life of returning to innocence," King Atehene said. "We connect to nature. We connect to the trees around us. We get grounded every morning. We bathe in the springwater. We are living a simple life of relying daily on the creator for food, shelter and clothing. We live in a tent without walls, but we are not afraid of anyone, for we have the protection of the creator, Yahowah."

He continued, "Many people do not have the eyes to see and the ears to hear. They see things and they judge without understanding. This includes the government of Great Britain, who say that culture and religion is tolerant in Great Britain, but the Kingdom of Kubala has suffered trials and tribulations at the hands of authorities, who do not understand or tolerate. But the Kingdom of Kubala cannot be destroyed, for we are helped by the creator of the heavens and the earth, our God. Until then, no one will be able to destroy the Kingdom of Kubala."

They claim to be a lost Hebrew tribe.

"We follow the laws of the creator, everything belongs to the ones who made it," King Atehene added. "We do not believe that any authority owns the land. The earth belongs to the father. We do not know about any eviction. All we know is that we are here to stay and establish our authority and power, just like our ancestors did."

It's unknown how the missing Texas woman connected with the group.