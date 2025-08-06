Millionaire Big Game Hunter Fatally Struck By Buffalo He Was Hunting In South Africa

A millionaire big game hunter and Texan ranch trader has died after being killed by a buffalo he was hunting on a big game excursion to South Africa.

Asher Watkins had been stalking a 1.3-ton Cape buffalo in Limpopo. That's when the animal turned the tables and charged him. Moving at 35 mph, it ran into the big game hunter, killing him. According to the Daily Mail, the incident happened on August 3. The big game hunter had been on a trip organized by Coenraad Vermaak Safari.

Following the big game hunter dying, the safari released a statement about his death.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA," Hunter Hans Vermaak said in a statement on behalf of CV Safaris.

"On Sunday, while on a hunting safari with us in South Africa's Limpopo Province, Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo," they added.

Big Game Hunter Dies

The statement continued, "He was tracking it together with one of our professional hunters and one of our trackers. This is a devastating incident. And our hearts go out to his loved ones."

"We are doing everything we can to support the family members who are here with us. And those back in the United States as they navigate this tragic loss," Vermaak concluded.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Courtney also mourned the loss of the big game hunter. Taking to social media, she shared a heartfelt tribute to him and his legacy. In the tribute, she shared a photo of them with their daughter.

"This photo is from another time, another chapter of our lives—but it's one that will always be a part of our daughter's story," she wrote. "On Sunday, August 3, Savannah's father, Asher Watkins, died suddenly in a tragic accident involving a Cape buffalo while on a hunting trip in South Africa."

"It's a reality that's still hard to put into words. Our hearts are heavy as we navigate the days ahead, especially for Savannah as she grieves her dad," she added. "We've been in a state of shock and heartbreak ever since, trying to process not just the loss, but the complexity that comes with it."

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out, prayed, or simply held us in your thoughts. Your love has truly carried us through the hardest few days of our lives," she continued.