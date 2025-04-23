13-Year-Old Is Already Accomplished Big Game Hunter Completing Difficult Super 10 Slam

A 13-year-old is putting a lot of more experienced big game hunters to shame. She's already is an accomplished big game hunter at such a young age and has quite the achievement under her belt.

13-year-old Stormy Cunningham completed the big game hunting challenge called the Super 10 Slam. It requires the hunter to harvest at least one from each of 10 categories of North American big game. That includes moose, goat, antelope, sheep, cats, elk, caribou, beer, bison, and deer. Recently, Stormy took down a mountain lion, completing her last animal needed for the achievement.

The 13-year-old is following in her big sister Cami's footsteps. Cami became the youngest female to ever complete the North American Sheep Gran Slam at 13 in 2022. It's a way for their father Russell to pass down the tradition and lessons that his own father had taught him. Still, the Super Ten isn't just a day in the woods. It's an undertaking that requires a lot of planning and travel. Many of these animals are spread across North America in some pretty remote locations.

Big Game Hunter

"My parents always told me, if your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough," Stormy told Outdoor Life. Along the way, the young big game hunter didn't take the easy road. Rather than killing a bison, she opted to kill a muskox to tick off the challenge because it was more difficult.

"One of the requirements for Super Ten is either a bison or a muskox," Russell says. "She really wanted to do muskox because most bison hunts, unless you can get to Alaska, just aren't much of a hunt. We wanted her to have an adventure." She ended up tagging the animal in April 2024.

But her final animal brought her back home to Texas. She and her sister went hunting for a mountain lion. But they ended up empty handed on their first couple tries. However, Stormy eventually got her cat. As far as her favorite big game kill, the teen does have a favorite.

"My Dall sheep was my favorite because it's so amazing that my dad shot one when he was ten," Stormy says. "And then my sister and then I got to carry on the tradition."

She may be young but she isn't stopping.