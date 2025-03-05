Medical Professional Shares Tips On How To Survive Hypothermia

When stranded out in the cold, hypothermia is a really dangerous risk. If you ever find yourself in a situation where you cannot escape the cold, knowing these tips can mean the difference between life and death. A medical professional has decided to share their wisdom with us on the matter. Here are tips on how to survive hypothermia.

Step One: Prevent It

Before you learn tips on how to survive hypothermia, I think it is important that you learn the preventative measures as well. Hypothermia is when the body's internal core temperature drops below 95°F. When that happens, several things can occur. In the early stages you may just experience shivering. That is your body's attempt of raising its core temperature again. However, as it progresses more serious symptoms begin to occur. Those symptoms include numbness in the hands and feet, drowsiness, slowed breathing and heart rate, rigid muscles, and more. It also impairs your judgement and affects your mental abilities.

Typically, people suffer from hypothermia when they are exposed to the extreme cold for an extended duration of time. Outside shares the advice of a medical professional, Chris Adams. Adams is "a flight nurse for the Life Flight Network," Which is a "nonprofit transport network that takes high-risk patients to hospitals by helicopter." So what makes him an expert in all things hypothermia? Well he told Outside that "he treats hypothermia virtually every time he rescues a trauma victim."

Here are the ways that Adams recommends you try to prevent hypothermia.

Keep your body warm and insulated

The material matters: cotton is the worst, will is better, synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon are best

Drink lots of water

Eat easy to digest calories

Try to avoid cold and wet environments

Now Onto The Serious Stuff: Tips To Survive Hypothermia

Let's say you did it all correctly but you still find yourself in an environment where hypothermia is likely. You should know the warning signs and how the tips to best survive hypothermia. First let's discuss the symptoms. Adams shared the following as the main symptoms of hypothermia.

Feeling cold

Loss of motor control, including both fine (operating zippers) and gross (the ability to walk)

Impaired mental abilities impacting speech and consciousness

The slowing of respiratory and heart rates

Now that you know the symptoms to look out for, lets dive into the tips on how to survive hypothermia once you know you may be suffering from it. First thing is first, you need to focus on creating body heat. Your main goal is to get your core temperature back up where it needs to be. This can be jogging, hiking up a hill fast, whatever you need to do.

Next you need to do your best to protect yourself from the environment. If you have the right clothes that is step number one. Next, seek shelter. You want to get out of the cold and the wind. Similarly, if you are wet you want to dry off. Finally, you will need a heat source. Outside shares various examples of heat sources including, "tent, a dry sleeping bag, and another person's body heat, warm water bottle, or chemical heat packs." However, those only work for mild cases of hypothermia. As your case intensifies so will the need for your heat source.

Adams also advises against laying on the cold ground which can cause "convective heat loss." Instead place something between you and the cold ground. Also do not shock your body with too much heat at once. "It's gotta be slow," Adams says. "Just focus on getting the ambient temperature nice and high, and rewarming slowly." Finally, Adams offers this finally tip on how to survive hypothemia.

"Don't give up." He reassures readers that "complete recovery can be possible even in severe, prolonged hypothermia cases." So no matter how bad things may seem, keep that hope alive.