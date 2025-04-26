Medical Helicopter Crashes After Catching Fire, Multiple People Injured

A medical helicopter has crashed after catching fire. The aircraft went down in Hartford, Illinois on Thursday, April 24. Multiple people were injured in the resulting crash.

Authorities reported that three people were injured after the medical helicopter crashed. All three had been on board. The flight was part of a ARCH Medical training on Thursday. The plan had been for the helicopter to land near Date Street with all three on board. However, the ARCH Air Medical MBB-BK 117 crashed instead.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, the aircraft went down shortly after it took off during the training event. It was then "impacted [by] terrain for unknown reasons during the crew's return to base," per the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Ashley Quigley, a resident near the crash site, told Fox 2 the helicopter went up in the air. That's when she noticed trees and debris flying from the helicopter's blades. "It was twisting all over, all of the sudden, it came down with a big boom and started catching fire," Quigley told the news station. "The fire truck came around and started trying to put it out."

"The fire went out a little bit but then it started going back up in big smoke again and they were just trying to grab the people who were on the ground, trying to help them," she continued. "It was literally the craziest thing I've ever seen."

Helicopter Crash

Fortunately, all three members survived the wreckage and are in stable condition. ARCH Air released a statement, "This evening, at approximately 9 p.m. Central Time, the ARCH 1 crew from Granite City, IL, was involved in an incident as they were departing from a local fire station. All three crew members on board have been transported to local hospitals for evaluation. We continue to support our teammates and are working with the authorities in support of the investigation."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot, crew members, and their families. We appreciate the public's cooperation while the incident is being investigated. We anticipate the roadway to be open soon," the Hartford Fire Department said.

Meanwhile, a politician also weighed in.

"We are aware of the terrible helicopter crash in Hartford and ask for your prayers for those injured tonight. This is a terrifying situation and we are still learning details," Illinois State Representative Amy Elik said in a statement, per The Telegraph.