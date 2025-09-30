McDonald's Customers Saw The Last Thing They'd Expect In Georgia After Alligator Takes Stroll Through Parking Lot

McDonald's customers were more than a little surprised when they saw a full-grown alligator taking a stroll through the parking lot. The reptile made the area its home for two days before authorities got involved.

Eventually, the alligator was relocated to a better location. The incident happened in Mason, Georgia. McDonald's customers noticed the gator, which was 12 foot, near the drive-thru at the restaurant. That was on September 26. Rather than fleeing, the reptile decided to linger around, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Speaking with 13WMAZ, authorities explained the alligator made the restaurant parking lot its home. Rather than fleeing, several Georgia people came to the location in an attempt to wrestle the alligator.

Alligator Wrestling

These amateur gator wrestlers went toe to toe with the gator. They attempted to duct tape its mouth shut. I'm unsure how far they got with their half-cocked plan. Because the authorities decided to get involved before someone got hurt.

The alligator refused to go quietly into the night, attempting to roll over. But authorities managed to tie the reptile's mouth shut with cloth and ropes. McDonald's employee, Mandy Jackson, said that the gator had been there for days.

"It's not going to be the first alligator, and it's not going to be the last," she said. "But I think the alligator is hungry!"

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending. No one was injured, and authorities managed to relocate the reptile to a private pond in Laurens County.

Captain Linda Howard commented on the fact that people weren't scared. She was more alarmed that people were trying to wrestle the alligator and put themselves in harm's way. It's not something she's seen before. In Georgia, "feeding, harassing, injuring, or removing wildlife, including alligators, is against the law,"

"I have not seen a reaction like this where people are so curious they try to capture a gator themselves and put themselves in harm's way," Howard said, per 13WMAZ. "They decide they're going to tape the gator's mouth and take selfies — that's very dangerous."