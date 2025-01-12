Mauro Morandi, Who Spent Over Three Decades Living On Island In Seclusion, Dies Just Three Years After Returning To Civilization

Mauro Morandi garnered fame in Italy for his isolation spending more than three decades mostly by himself. However, upon returning to society, he died just 3 years later.

Morandi passed away on January 3. The self-imposed hermit became known as Italy's Robinson Crusoe over the years. He lived for 32 years on Budelli Island in the Mediterranean Sea. He made a small WWII-era shelter his home. Sadly, according to the New York Times, Morandi passed away from a brain hemorrhage at 85.

How did he end up on the island? Well before he was a hermit, he was a sailor. He actually crashed his ship on Budelli Island in 1989. Coincidentally, the caretaker of the island was looking to retire. Morandi stepped up to take the job and took over the role for 32 years as its sole caretaker. Through the years, he fashioned his own power system.

Mauro Morandi Dies

Not all of the ensuing decades was by himself. Occasionally, he would have visitors, who stopped by to check out the island. Sadly, Morandi ended up getting evicted in 2021. Authorities seized the island after its owner went bankrupt. They planned to convert the island into a place for education.