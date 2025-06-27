Massive Jellyfish Spotted In New England Has Officials Begging Swimmers To Stay Out Of The Water
Massive Jellyfish Spotted In New England Has Officials Begging Swimmers To Stay Away

By

I don't know about you, but jellyfish scare me much more than sharks do. I guess it's because I was stung by a jellyfish as a toddler, but so far, I have never been bit by a shark. Knock on figurative wood. Well, stories like this aren't giving me peace of mind.

Officials are ringing the alarm after spotting a monster of a jellyfish on a New England beach. Now, they're urging people to keep their distance for obvious reasons. The sea creature measured more than 100 feet in length and washed ashore at a beach in Maine. In a Facebook post, officials warned about the possibility of getting stung by the creature.

For one, I highly encourage you not to touch it. "Don't touch it! They sting," officials warned. See what I mean? The sea creature belongs to the lion's mane family. That's one of the largest jellyfish species in the world. Well, it made its way to Willard Beach in South Portland, spotted in the shallow waters of the beach.

However, officials also aren't completely shutting the door on curiosity. Observe from a distance and take photos.

They wrote, "Observe it. They're so interesting to watch, and pretty too. If you see one washed up at Willard Beach, notify a lifeguard and they will help it back into the water with a shovel."
Lion's mane can have up to 1,200 tentacles on their body divided into multiple clusters. Each of these tentacles deliver a very potent and very painful sting. So that's why you shouldn't touch them.

"They would hurt," Dr. Jerome Piniti, a scientist at the Gulf of Main Research Institute in Portland, told WMTW. "They would burn. But in general, it's not dangerous unless you are allergic to it. If you get stung, you should try to remove the tentacles using sand or using salt water."

The appearance drew responses on Facebook.

One person wrote, "Wife got stung by one of those a few years back off of Cape Cod. Hers was only the size of a basketball. ?Not fun. ?"

Another commented, "I got bit by one at OOB once and my leg swelled up badly. It stung for days!"

Yet another wrote, "Yep, and this is exactly why I stay out of the ocean. No thanks."

Still, another wrote, "Super cool and just another reason I'd rather head to lake or a pool."

