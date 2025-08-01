Maryland Boy Dies After Being Swept Into Storm Drain By Heavy Rains

A Maryland boy has sadly died after being swept into a storm drain by heavy rains in the area. The tragedy happened on July 31.

Authorities confirm the death of the boy after he became trapped in a storm drain. His death was caused by "rapidly rising floodwaters," according to Chief Michael Ginevra on Facebook.

First responders worked to try to save the boy, but they couldn't free him in time.

"Despite their heroic efforts, the operation transitioned from a rescue to a recovery," the statement read. "The individual was ultimately recovered from the storm drain but, unfortunately, succumbed to injuries sustained during the event."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Ginerva added. "We ask the community to keep them in their hearts and to recognize the dedication of the first responders who answered the call without hesitation."

Boy Drowns In Storm Drain

Meanwhile, Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company told 11 News the boy was playing outside in the rain when he was swept away by the rising waters. Neighbor Maggie McBain said she "flew out of the car, jumped into the water and started yanking on him. We just couldn't get him out."

Doug Alexander, the public information officer for the fire company, said the waters came at a moment's notice.

"The pipe is so small, and this is a child's body that fits in there, was pushed in there by the current," he explained. "The current was extremely strong, according to the guys who were on the scene here. I've been in this with the Mt. Airy Fire Department for 58 years, and this is, this is one of the worst situations I've seen."

Chadwick Colson, another neighbor, wished the tragedy could have been avoided. He said the waters got really rough and it felt like a river going through the street. He wishes some sort of safety mechanism had been installed on the storm drain.

"You would think it would be some type of metal bars, metal grate, something blocking the hole," he said.