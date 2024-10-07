Man Hit By Car While Rescuing Giant Lizard In Terrifying Video

A man is still recovering in Paraguay after being hit by a vehicle while trying to rescue a giant lizard in the middle of a street.

According to Suggest, the injured man is named Luis Ricardo Coronel. Coronel stepped out into Paraguay's Route PY04, to retrieve a teju guasu which was lying on its back in the middle of a highway. The lizard was on a stretch of highway between San Ignacio and Pilar. Coronel and his cousin had been traveling together when they saw the lizard, which prompted the rescue effort. Tragically, Coronel was hit by a vehicle at full speed while trying to make his way back across the highway, with the lizard in hand.

The driver, who hit Coronel, has been identified as Mirtha Tereza Delgado. Delgado hit Coronel so hard it sent the lizard flying through the air. Moreover, Coronel himself was carried several feet in the air after being crushed by Delgado's Toyota IST before returning to the pavement.

Coronel suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was struck by Delgado. Likewise, Coronel's face was fractured, and he had broken bones in his arm, hip, and leg. It is unclear if the lizard survived, but from the looks of the video, it would be plausible that the critter died.

After the collision, Coronel was first rushed to the nearby San Ignacio District Hospital but was transferred to the Trauma Hospital in Asuncion to receive more specialized care.

Notably, Coronel is a married man. His wife, Selva Griffiths, has expressed frustrations with Delgado. Griffiths has said that Delgado, who has been released by authorities, has not yet offered any assistance to the family. Importantly, Coronel has a long road of recovery ahead. Reportedly, he will require future surgeries, on top of those he has already been through.

It is unclear whether Delgado was criminally charged for her role in the accident. As the video of the accident has made its way around the internet, many have shared their thoughts. A common theme has been a shared frustration with the high speed of travel Delgado maintained. In the video, it does seem as though there should have been time enough to at least slow down. Regardless, we can all now only hope for an efficient recovery for Coronel.