Man Hiked Nearly 12 Miles Through Canyon After His Car Broke Down

A man managed to survive after his car broke down and two days in the Texas wilderness. He walked more than 12 miles through a canyon trying to get help.

The incident happened on August 24. The Jeff Davis County Sheriff's Office confirmed they managed to locate Jonathon Miller after he went missing. His vehicle broke down on August 22. Sheriff Victor Lopez says that Miller then walked 12 miles through Madera Canyon, in Big Bend Ranch State Park.

"Sheriff Lopez can confirm that Jonathon is in good spirits and grateful to everyone who helped find him," said the sheriff's office, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for further comment. "He is currently undergoing a medical evaluation and will be reunited with his family shortly."

His family reported him missing after he failed to show up. Authorities didn't realize that he was located in the canyon. They later found his Jeep, but there was no sign of him.

Man Takes Trip Into Canyon

"We will continue to provide updates as progress is made," the sheriff's office said at the time. "Thank you for your support and for helping us bring him home safely."

Fortunately, they were eventually able to locate the missing man. He was found safe and sign but needed medical treatment. He had been exposed to the elements and suffered severe sunburn as a result. Stil, his spirits remained raised despite his trip into the canyon. It's lucky they found him given the heat of summer in Texas.

"In warm weather months, be prepared for extreme summer heat," the agency said. "Temperatures typically exceed 100 degrees by late morning and can reach as high as 130 degrees in the sun. They remain at dangerous levels even after sunset.".

Several locals praised the authorities for finding the man.

"I want to say thank you to everyone involved in this search for a missing person in our community," wrote one man. "It really is wonderful to see everybody pull together and help others when there is a time of need."