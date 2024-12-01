Man Has A Stare Down With A Black Bear

A video of a man walking up to a large black bear in British Columbia has gone viral, after being shared to the internet.

The video was shared to Instagram at the popular @touronsofnationalparks page. In the Instagram caption, the account gave film credits to Svitlana Shyliakova via Storyful. Regardless, the Instagram post from "tourons" has garnered thousands of like since being shared last week. Moreover, publications and websites, such as Whiskey Riff, have since boosted the video's reach even further.

The video itself is made for the virality it is experiencing. In the video, large black bear in question is meandering its way around storefronts. The bear, which is guessed to be roughly 400 pounds in weight, is seemingly relaxed. Regardless though, the bear is obviously a wild animal. And wild animals should never be assumed to behave in a domesticated manner.

Plenty of folks near the bear filmed as the beast moved about the area. One particular man, who has been reported as a skier, made his way behind the bear, while the critter was facing out from the stores. The skier had his phone out, filming from what appears to be mere inches from the bear's backside.

The bear then senses the man's presence, and quickly turns to face the man. The man, in a bit of a panic, shouts "rawr" at the bear. His growl did little to deter the bear, but luckily the beast did not attack the skier where he stood.

Viral Video Shows Man Growl At Large Black Bear In Canada

The video is another example of what is seemingly many, in which humans take for granted that wild animals have wild tendencies. Stories and videos from Yellowstone National Park have shown elk and bison charging at park visitors. Likewise, a video from a Japanese Deer Park showed a visitor get ran over by a Sika buck, while trying to take a picture.

Wild animals are not domesticated pets, regardless of where they are located at any given time. The National Park Service advises any person to stay at least 25 feet from "non-violent" animals, and 100 yards from "predators," for a reason.