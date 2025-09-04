Man Goes Missing While Sailing Around the World, Only Dog Found On Boat

A man was planning to sail around the world with his beloved dog. But now he's gone missing despite the fact that they found both his boat and dog.

Authorities confirmed they located the boat of 34-year-old James Nunan off the coast of Gran Canaria. According to The Telegraph, his last location prior to this was the Canary Islands in Spain. Fortunately, his beloved dog, Thumbelina, was alive on the boat and rescued. But there's been no sign of Nunan and what may have happened to him.

In March, Nunan decided to sail around the world. He took all of his money from working as a bricklayer to fund his trip. The decision took his family by surprise. "It started to become very worrying, very quickly," Nunan's half-sister, Nikita Goddard, told the BBC.

After buying a boat, he began to sail around the world. But by mid-August, his mother hadn't heard from him.

"She last spoke to him on Aug. 18 — it was a Monday — and by the Wednesday, my mum started to get a bit worried. I believe it was Friday, Aug. 22, when she reported him as a missing person," Goddard told The Telegraph.

A Trip Around The World

August 18 was the last anyone heard from him. He did a Facebook Live on Playa del Confital beach. The next day, he reported his passport lost or stolen to the consulate. Three days later, his mom reported she hadn't heard from him.

Goddard told The Telegraph, "We are told there was a 'pan-pan' alert made in regards to his boat — it's one step down from a mayday."

His family is worried sick about him.

"If anyone sees him call him Jemsie as only friends and family call him that," his worried mom wrote on Facebook Wednesday, Aug. 27. "Tell him we are looking for him and we have located both Thumbelina and his boat."

Meanwhile, his father has went to Gran Canaria to search for his son.

"We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities," the spokesperson told the outlet.

The trip around the world turned tragic.