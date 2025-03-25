Man Dressed Like A Bear Has Face Off Against An Actual Black Bear — I'm Honestly Surprised Who Won

Look I'm honestly surprised on this one, gang. Under different circumstances, I would be writing this North Carolina man's obituary. "Here lies Dwight, he tried to fight a black bear. The black bear fought back." Look I don't actually know if the man's name is Dwight. I did that for comedic effect. If it is indeed Dwight, then apparently I have some psychic powers. I'll play the lottery later tonight to test if I do. So if I'm not writing here tomorrow, I guess we have our answer.

But what I do know is that generally, it's not a good idea to try to confront a bear. That bear suit the North Carolina man is wearing may make him look like a bear. But it doesn't give him the strength, claws, and general fierceness of a bear. Basically, it's a very elaborate and kooky way to dress up a bear's dinner.

Black Bear Showdown

The North Carolina man took matters into his own hands when a black bear appeared in his back yard. When the animal refused to leave, the man donned a bear suit and went outside to meet the animal. Okay, I have a few questions. Why did the man already have a bear suit? Where did the man get the bear suit? Did he buy it on eBay or take a trip down to Party City?

These are all important questions. I wish I had the answers for you, dear reader. But in lieu of these answers, let's take a look at the confrontation between black bear and man himself. You can check it out below. Video footage showed the man step out to approach the black bear.

He began moving towards the animal and waving his arms back and forth. Obviously freaked out, the black bear admitted defeat and left the area. I would freak out too if a random stranger was wearing a people suit and approaching my direction. Several commenters acknowledged the man's battle with the black bear.

One wrote, "Well. Hope he don't want to mate buddy. U be screwed. Lol." Another wrote, "This could have gone very differently." Yet another wrote, "I wonder what kind of noise he'd make if that bear chased him? Dumb move fella!"

Yet another wrote, "One day brother just one day the actual bear may realize you smell like a human under that stanky suit.""