Man Decides To Dig Up Troublesome Rock In His Lawn: He Wasn't Prepared For What That Meant

Recently, a man decided to finally dig up a troublesome rock in his yard that was making mowing the grass a pain. But Indianapolis native Brendan Dudas didn't know the undertaking he was preparing himself for.

He figured he would dig up the rock easy-peasy. But as he told People, that didn't end up being the case.

"I've just been staring at this boulder that was sticking out of my side yard, and being bored on summer break, I finally said I'm gonna start digging this thing," Dudas told the outlet. "I was motivated. There's a guy on TikTok called @TheLawnTools, and he's been finding boulders in his yard, so I saw a video of him digging it out, and it looked so easy. It wasn't that big. He brought in this tractor and lifted it out. I thought I could do that."

Unfortunately, it wasn't a small rock. In fact, it was a massive boulder. So, he kept digging and digging and digging.

A Really Big Rock

"We could've immediately brought in a big piece of machinery and tried to rip it out, but if it extended to my neighbor's house and messed with their foundation, or the same with mine, then we would've been in trouble," Dudas shared. "I started digging and seeing what would happen and listening to comments and seeing what my solutions were. Then the crane company came along and posed a solution and we went with it."

Ultimately, a crane pulled out the rock, which weighed more than 10,300 pounds.

Ultimately, he said that his stunt ended up inspiring others in the neighborhood.

"I'll be out there and the neighbor across the street will be out mowing his grass and he's edging his sidewalk and digging up some plants and I had never seen him out there before," Dudas shares. "One of the things that I want to continue with is spreading the energy down the neighborhood and watching it all get nicer and feed off of each other a little bit."