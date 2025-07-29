Alabama Woman Has Yard Infested With Crabs Despite Being Hundreds Of Miles From Ocean

This is certainly one of the most bizarre stories I've come across. An Alabama woman has her yard infested with blue crabs despite being hundreds of miles away from the ocean.

Esther Thomas turned to her TikTok followers for thoughts and advice after noticing dozens of blue crabs on her neighbor's property. The crustaceans are digging holes and damaging the neighbor's backyard.

"You guys will never guess, I'm going to give you five seconds, y'all will not guess what is living in her yard," Thomas says in the clip. "She has blue land crabs living on her property!"

Many people expressed the same surprise that I did. Blue crabs are native to coastal areas. You don't expect to find them so far inland, so the crustacean claims are indeed surprising. But they keep putting softball-sized holes in the ground, proving to be a nuisance.

Blue Crabs Infest Yard

"In March, Bishop came home with a blue crab in his mouth," Thomas says of her dog. "For the life of me, I couldn't think about where it came from."

Her neighbor confirmed that she found numerous crab legs near the holes while cutting the grass. The neighbor tried to call pest control, but no one believed her unusual predicament.

"The next day, I recorded the TikTok and it was really to try to help her because she was frustrated and wanted help," Thomas says. "TikTok can go so far, and I have gotten so many good ideas."

Commentators suggested selling the crabs to restaurants to make a buck. Meanwhile, one person Thomas asked says that the area used to be a swampland. So that might explain how they are there. Still, it's all very strange and probably frustrating for those who have to deal with it.

"He says, the area used to be swamp land and natural spring water ran through that area, so I guarantee there's an aquifer under the ground," Thomas says. "That's how the crabs are able to get water and nutrition, it made so much sense to me."