Man Arrested For Allegedly Hiking Naked And Exposing Himself On Trails

In Jefferson County, Colorado, a 21 year-old man has plead guilty, after being accused of hiking naked and exposing himself to several women over a period of several months in 2023.

According to 9 News, Glenn Braden was arrested in August 2023 on charges related to incidents which occurred along trails in not only that same August, but also that April. Braden was accused by several women of slapping their butts on the trail. One woman also reported that Braden tried to rip her shirt down from the front collar.

According to court reports, Braden plead guilty to two felonies, as well as a misdemeanor last Thursday. In the plea agreement, 14 other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

After the arrest in 2023, Braden agreed to speak to investigators. In an arrest affidavit, it was reported that Braden admitted to hiking on his days, which were Mondays and Tuesdays, around dusk.

Moreover, Braden did admit to purposefully exposing himself to women. Likewise, Braden said he was "compelled" to commit the "sexual acts," although the women obviously reacted with what Braden described as "disgust." While Braden was aware of their displeasure, he reported that he "could not help his compulsion."

Hiker Pleads Guilty to Multiple Felonies in Colorado

Braden's sentencing is set for September 30th. Interestingly, Braden is not the first hiker to make the news this year for criminal behavior.

According to USA Today, 7 hikers made headlines in April, after their arrests in Hawaii. The hikers were arrested after attempting to hike Oahu's infamous "Stairway to Heaven" trail, before it was removed for good.

Interestingly, the hike was made illegal in 1987, but maintained relevance regardless. After an announcement on April 10th, which announced the removal of the old steps, hikers had been flooding the trail to make the trek before it was gone for good. In their doing so, hikers were trespassing on private property, which led to citations and arrests.

With Braden's sentencing in late September, the long legal process, which started in 2023, will finally be set to end.