Major Warning To Avoid Several Popular Beaches Over Health Concerns And Weather

If you're planning to soak in some of that California sunshine then be warned! You may want to avoid several of these popular beaches due to health concerns. Honestly, you're probably not missing much anyway. It's supposed to rain.

California officials are warning beachgoers to steer clear of several beaches over an approaching storm. They are worried about bacterial contamination getting people sick. This comes after more than 80,000 tons of raw sewage accidentally leaked off California's coast. The storm is going to mix things up and help spread this sewage. Think of it as a big blender that you want no part of.

California is seeing a lot rain and potential flooding as the storm moves into the area on Thursday. There's also an increased chance of environmental hazards like fallen trees. But officials are particularly concerned about the risk of bacteria spreading amid all that rain. The storm comes just days after the state closed several beaches after sewage leaked from an Oxnard wastewater treatment plant.

Major Warning About Beaches

They closed Port Hueneme Beach Park and Ormond Beach in Oxnard over the concern. Now, they're warning beachgoers to avoid the waters at Promenade Park Beach at Figueroa Street in Ventura and Channel Island Harbor Beach Park's Kiddie Beach in Oxnard as well.

"There is a potential for stormwater runoff to carry disease-causing bacteria to the beaches and into the ocean water," the Ventura County Resource Management Agency said.

The rains started on Wednesday and will continue into Friday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has previously advised people to "avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas."