Landscaper Saves Trapped Driver From Car Sinking Into A Pond

Some heroes wear capes — others work with gardening tools. A landscaper is being praised for coming to the aid of a trapped driver and saving them from a car sinking into a pond.

The landscaper managed to rescue the passenger, pull them from the drink, and even went back to work afterwards. After all, they say that there is no rest for the weary. The incident happened earlier this week on April 16 in Naperville, Tennessee.

Landscaper Tino Mora was in the middle of mowing the lawn near the intersection of Royal Worlington Drive and Route 59. That's when he was caught up in a news story. He heard a loud crash, glancing up in enough time to see a car swerve off the road. The vehicle went straight into a pond that's about six feet deep.

The landscaper quickly realized that he would have to save the driver or she would drown.

"The SUV started sinking in the front, and everybody tells her, 'Jump in the back, jump in the back,' so she jumped in the back and when she jumped in the back she started drowning," Mora told local CW station WGN-TV.

Landscaper Saves Driver

While help was on the way, the landscaper realized they weren't going to get there in time. If he didn't do something, then the woman was going to die.

"There's no time for the paramedics right now. If I don't pull her out, she's gonna drown,'" Mora said. So he went into the pond and managed to open the door. Although he couldn't see anyone in the car, he felt around with his hands. That's when he felt her jacket and grabbed her. He said that he "lifted her in the air so she could breathe."

By the time Naperville Fire Department and the Plainfield Fire Protection District, Mora had rescued the woman. The car was almost underwater by that point.

"She was panicking," Battalion Chief Michael Obman told Fox station WFLD. "She was just clinging to [the car]."

"[Mora] was there long enough to keep her calm. He was in the water, I would probably say mid-chest, mud up to his knees," Obman continued. "He was just in the right place at the right time."

Afterwards, the landscaper bought himself some dry clothes and went back to work. He said, "I treat others the way the like to be treated and that's it."