Kentucky Man Arrested Off Florida Cruise Ship After Spending 10 Years On The Run

You can run, but you can't hide as one Kentucky man found out. After 10 years of dodging child support, he finally ended up in handcuffs. Where did the police ultimately catch him? A cruise ship of course.

It's safe to say that 47-year-old Dominic Weaver didn't see his vacation going like this. As soon as the wanted man stepped off a cruise ship in Miami, he ended up in handcuffs. And you thought your vacations were bad. Florida authorities arrested the Kentucky man and threw him in the slammer.

It all stems from unpaid child support. It sounds like Weaver hasn't been the most participatory father. He owed more than $100,000 in back child support to his four children. Authorities say that he also has two undisclosed felonies as well. Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell told local affiliate WDRB that the Kentucky man owes somewhere between $114,000 to $120,000.

Kentucky Man Arrested

O'Connell said, "I don't know when he left, but he fled the jurisdiction, and from the date of his sentence until today, and even today, he's not paid one cent of child support. He was found, fortunately, but this is the interesting part by the Miami Police getting off a cruise ship last week in Miami. This is one of the most egregious events that brings something to light that I think I've ever seen."

Weaver owed more than $99,000 for child support back in 2021. It sounds like this isn't the first time that he's been in trouble over child support. O'Connell explained that his office will try to work with the Kentucky man.

"I'm going to ask the court at the next opportunity to revoke his sentence and sentencing to four years in the state penitentiary for this offense," O'Connell continued. "Our office does everything we can to work with people that have this obligation. I mean everything we can, you know, to the extent of even helping find employment and do things like that."

It's a wonder if Weaver would have gone on his vacation if he knew it would end in handcuffs. But I think the real victims here are the children.