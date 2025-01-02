Judge Refuses To Dismiss Lawsuit That Claims Poland Spring Water Didn't Come From A Spring

A new development in a long-running lawsuit involving the former Nestle Waters North America and Poland Spring bottled water. A federal judge has refused to throw out the case.

The lawsuit alleges that Poland Spring misled buyers by claiming that it came from a spring when it did not. Now, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer in New Haven questions whether it should be considered spring water. He's basing his observations on laws and regulations from several states including Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Florida-based Primo Brands now owns Poland Spring after a few mergers. However, consumers sued Nestle Waters in 2017. They claimed that the labels, which featured "Natural Spring Water" or "100% Natural Spring Water," were deceptive. While the water brand claims to be natural spring water, that isn't true. In fact, the actual Poland Spring has been dry for around 40 years.

Poland Spring Lawsuit

However, Nestle Waters sought to dismiss the lawsuit. It sought the expertise of experts in several states. It said that Poland Spring complied with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule defining spring water. However, the federal judge wasn't easily swayed. He pointed to a witness report by a former Syracuse University earth sciences professor.

The expert said that Nestle used man-made springs and pond water for its brand. However, the judge did agree that the company didn't need new labels because the truth was now out there. Meanwhile, current owner Primo released its own statement about the lawsuit.

"Poland Spring brand bottled water is 100% spring water," the company said. "We remain confident in our position and look forward to successfully defending against the remaining claims."

Nestle Waters was owned by the parent company of Nestle. However, in 2021, it should the company to two firms. The company was then renamed BlueTriton. From there, that company merged with Primo Waters to form Primo Brands. So the original company exists but it has been transformed a bit through a merger.

We'll see what becomes of the lawsuit. But it does sound like it will see its moment in court.